PM Modi visits Kazakhstan for SCO summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Kazakhstan on 8th June, 2017, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and other foreign leaders present for the same.

Held in Astana, the summit includes countries such as China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. India and Pakistan will be joining the group as well.

“I look forward to deepening India’s association with the SCO which will help us in economic, connectivity and counter- terrorism cooperation, among other things,” PM Modi stated before leaving for his 2 day visit.

As India becomes a full member of the SCO, he looks forward to harvesting new opportunities and doubling the efforts to address common challenges that come in their way of realizing their full potential. -PTI

