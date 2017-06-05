PM Narendra Modi greets Muslims on Ramzan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the rich religious diversity of the subcontinent on Sunday by wishing its citizens, especially the Muslims on the holy beginning of Ramzan.

“I convey my hearty greetings to all fellow Indians and everyone across the world, especially Muslim brethren at the advent of this auspicious month of Ramzan. Prayer, spirituality and charity are accorded the highest priority during Ramzan. We Indians are very lucky that our ancestors have created such a tradition that today India and and its 1.25 billion people can take pride in the fact that people from all communities and faiths are available here,” Modi said during his radio program, Mann Ki Baat.

Apart from that, he also posted a tweet on the well-known micro-blogging website, Twitter, “May this holy month enhance the spirit of togetherness, peace and harmony across the world.”

He also applauded Afroz Shah, the head of the cleanliness drive in Versova. “A gentleman called Afroz Shah started this mission from October 2015 whole heartedly with all his might, slowly people started joining his bandwagon and turned into a people’s movement,” Modi said. –News Source

