PM pays tribute to several BJP leaders, security personnel killed in 2001 Parliament attack

December 13
17:10 2018
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday paid tribute to several BJP leaders, including former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died in August this year, and to security personnel killed in the 2001 Parliament attack 17 years ago.

Addressing the first parliamentary party meeting of the BJP in the Winter Session, Modi, however, skipped any direct mention of the recent state poll results in which the party suffered a big setback by losing power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
He also paid tribute to his cabinet colleague Ananth Kumar and party MP Bhola Singh, sources said.

The prime minister told Bharatiya Janata Party MPs that living up to the ideals of Vajpayee, who died on August 16 this year, would be the biggest tribute to the party’s stalwart.
On December 13, 2001, five gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire.PTI

