PM, President attend Dussehra celebrations

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday participated in the Dussehra celebrations here and fired arrows to set the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna ablaze.

The burning of the giant effigies, signifying the triumph of good over evil, was organised by the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee at the 15 August Park of Red Fort.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also participated in the Dussehra celebrations at a separate event organised close to the one attended by PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi, President Kovind applied ‘Tilak’ on the forehead of participants playing the role of Ram, Sita and Lakshman at the stage amid chants of Jai Shree Ram by the audience.

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also attended the celebrations. As the PM came on stage, audience started chanting “Modi, Modi”

Kovind said the festival gives inspiration to lead a honest life.

“I want to congratulate the people of the country on the occasion of Vijaydashmi that marks the victory of good over evil. The festival encourages good practices in our lives,” he said.

One should take care that the celebrations do not cause pollution and inconvenience to others. It is the responsibility of all, he said.

Kovind said we have a responsibility to protect the environment for future generations and advocated women empowerment in his speech.

The President said the Ramayana gives messages to people that are “relevant and useful in every field of our life”.

“We have to move forward while following the teachings of Lord Rama…and we will be able to build a better India,” Kovind said.

The country faces several challenges and we need to deal with them patiently and courageously, he said.

Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi participated in the Dussehra celebrations at another event and fired arrows to set the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna ablaze.

Police made elaborate arrangements for the event which also led to disruption of traffic at various places.

Long queues were seen at the Red Fort and Jama Masjid metro station after both events. PTI

