PM sends ‘chaadar’ to Ajmer Dargah, hails Gharib Nawaz

NEW DELHI: A ‘chaadar’ (shawl) will be offered at the famous Ajmer Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who today hailed the Sufi saint as a “symbol of great spiritual traditions of India”.

Modi handed over the “chaadar” to Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh here for offering it at the shrine during the ‘Urs’ (festival) which starts on March 30.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister conveyed greetings and best wishes to Khwaja Chishti’s followers across the world.

In his message, Modi said “Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is a symbol of the great spiritual traditions of India”, according to a PMO statement.

“Gharib Nawaz’s service of humanity would remain an inspiration for future generations,” he added.

Khwaja Chishti, a great 6th century Sufi saint, is also known as ‘Gharib Nawaz’ (patron of the poor).

The Prime Minister offered his best wishes for the successful conduct of the ‘Urs’.–PTI