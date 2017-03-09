PM to address conclave on ‘Politics of Disruption’ in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on ‘Politics of Disruption’ in Mumbai on March 18.

President Pranab Mukherjee will be the chief guest at the two-day conclave, organized by the India Today group, starting on March 17.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is among the list of speakers at the event.

Modi will speak on the topic – Politics of Disruption, setting India’s new agenda – while Mukherjee is expected to deliberate on his long political career, the organizers said.–PTI