PM to hand over keys of houses to PMAY beneficiaries in Maha

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday hand over keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and interact with them in Maharashtra’s popular temple town of Shirdi, an official said.

Modi will be present at the ‘e-griha pravesh’ ceremony for 40,000 beneficiaries of the affordable housing scheme of the government, the official added.

The prime minister will also participate in functions to mark the conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Samadhi centenary programme organised by the Sai temple trust.

According to the official, Modi is also expected to perform ground breaking ceremony for some projects of the trust, including the new “darshan” queue shelter to be constructed in the Sai temple.

President Ram Nath Kovind was in Shirdi earlier this month to inaugurate the centenary programme. PTI

