PNB fraud: ED sends reminder to Interpol for red corner notice against Choksi

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a reminder to Interpol about its application seeking a red corner notice against absconding jeweler Mehul Choksi in connection with the alleged USD 2 billion PNB money laundering case, officials said Monday. They said a detailed request for issuance of the arrest warrant against Choksi by the global police body was sent in June, soon after the ED filed a charge sheet against him in a Mumbai court.

The officials said the Interpol subsequently sought more information about the criminal case filed by it against Choksi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which was replied to and now a reminder has been sent through the national central bureau (NCB) of the Interpol in India that is entrusted with the CBI. Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing this case.

They said India’s request for the global arrest warrant against Choksi will go along with the recent move of sending an extradition request to the Caribbean nation of Antigua where he has taken citizenship now. Choksi is a diamond jewellery businessman and maternal uncle of Nirav Modi, the main accused in India’s biggest financial scam running into over 2 Billion USD in Punjab National Bank.

Once an RCN is issued against a fugitive, Interpol asks its 192 member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin. The Interpol has till now issued such notices against Nirav Modi, his brother Neeshal, sister Purvi, his executives Subhash Parab and Mihir R Bhansali.

This Indian request (for issuance of Interpol notice against Choksi) is also expected to be taken up by an internal committee of the Interpol next month as Indian agencies have made a strong case against him. The RCN request was put on hold by the Interpol after a representation by Choksi during which he had alleged that the cases against him were a result of political conspiracy, they had said.

He had also raised question about jail conditions in India, his personal safety and health among others, officials had said. The CBI had then given a very strong rebuttal to the claims of the fugitive billionaire, the officials said. Choksi took the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda last year and oath of allegiance to that country on January 15 this year after completing the nationality process, officials had said. PTI

