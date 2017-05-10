Please set up your API key!

India Post

Poets from India regale UP Association Sammelan

Poets from India regale UP Association Sammelan
May 10
05:45 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Three poets from India Dr. Sunil Jogi Padmashri, Gajendra Solanki and Sudeep Bhola stealing the hearts of Chicago audience

CHICAGO, IL: The Uttar Pradesh Association of Greater Chicago (UPA) held its annual Hindi Hasya Kavi Sammelan on Sunday April 30 at Ashyana Banquets in Downers Grove, a south west suburb of Chicago, with a huge success.

Three renowned poets, Dr. Sunil Jogi Padmshri, Gajendra Solanki and Sudeep Bhola, currently on tour in the US, regaled the audience for more than four hours.

Solanki is a well known Geetkaar, Hasya and Vyang poet who kept the audience spellbound with many great compositions of emotional and patriotic poetries. Sudeep Bhola, a young rising star poet, presented several Hasya parodies based on the current political situation in India.

Dr. Jogi, who is a Padmashri awardee, specializes in Hasya-Ras. He was at his best and had the banquet hall echoing with laughter at his entertaining and humorous poetry, and satire relating to the current social and political situation in India. The Kavi Sammelan Sanchalan was beautifully handled by Gajendra Solanki.

The Sammelan started with the Association’s President Dr. Vivek Varma giving a warm welcome to the poets, invited guests and audience. Dr. Subhash Pandey, Chairman Board of Trustees of the Association, introduced the poets in detail. He also highlighted the Association’s history and current activities the members are working on. Dr. Pandey said that UP Association since its inception has engaged in promoting our motherland language Hindi by organizing the successful Kavi Sammelans in the past.

He mentioned this is possible because of the close collaboration and support shown by the International Hindi Association. He highlighted many recent accomplishments, thanked the past and current committee members and president of UPA and Indian community of Chicago for promoting Indian culture.

Over 350 people attended the Sammelan for this wonderful night. Surendra Jain, owner of Ashiyana banquet was profusely thanked for his outstanding arrangements and support throughout this event. The Association’s Vice President Mrs. Taruna Gupta proposed a vote of thanks

The Uttar Pradesh Association (UPA) of Greater Chicago was established in 1991 with the objective of bringing together people interested in Uttar Pradesh by promoting Indian music, art and culture.

Their web site www.upassociation.com is dedicated to all the people interested in these objectives. It provides a platform for dissemination of the information for the people in Chicago land under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Association of Greater Chicago. Their cultural programs, Kavi Sammelans and picnics are big attractions in Chicagoland and draw participants from all over the country and India as well.

Suresh Bodiwala

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Community shocked by mild sentence for domestic violence SANTA CLARA, CA: Violence of any kind is vile, and usually is reciprocated in kind, except when it is not. We are no stranger to violence…in the battlefield, a fit...
  • Attempt to suppress dialogue on Indian civilization OTTAWA, Canada: Dr. Makarand R. Paranjape, poet, philosopher, author and Professor of English Literature at Jawaharlal Nehru University, was blocked from recording a conversation on “Drishti: Is there an Indian...
  • IIT Leadership Conference in Bay Area SUNNYVALE, CA: The 2nd IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference (IIT BALC) 2017 will be held at Santa Clara Convention Center on June 17. The 11,000+ member strong IIT Bay Area...
  • Rahat concert rich tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali CHICAGO: Live Bollywood Shows presented a musical extravaganza to pay tribute to the legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 20th anniversary by non-other than the maestro Ustad Rahat...
  • Balaji Temple celebrates Ramanuja millennium CHICAGO: This year marks the millennium, 1,000th birth anniversary (Sahasrabdi) of the legendary Sri Ramanuja Acharya who worked tirelessly for the betterment of humanity.Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) temple of Greater...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.