Poets from India regale UP Association Sammelan

CHICAGO, IL: The Uttar Pradesh Association of Greater Chicago (UPA) held its annual Hindi Hasya Kavi Sammelan on Sunday April 30 at Ashyana Banquets in Downers Grove, a south west suburb of Chicago, with a huge success.

Three renowned poets, Dr. Sunil Jogi Padmshri, Gajendra Solanki and Sudeep Bhola, currently on tour in the US, regaled the audience for more than four hours.

Solanki is a well known Geetkaar, Hasya and Vyang poet who kept the audience spellbound with many great compositions of emotional and patriotic poetries. Sudeep Bhola, a young rising star poet, presented several Hasya parodies based on the current political situation in India.

Dr. Jogi, who is a Padmashri awardee, specializes in Hasya-Ras. He was at his best and had the banquet hall echoing with laughter at his entertaining and humorous poetry, and satire relating to the current social and political situation in India. The Kavi Sammelan Sanchalan was beautifully handled by Gajendra Solanki.

The Sammelan started with the Association’s President Dr. Vivek Varma giving a warm welcome to the poets, invited guests and audience. Dr. Subhash Pandey, Chairman Board of Trustees of the Association, introduced the poets in detail. He also highlighted the Association’s history and current activities the members are working on. Dr. Pandey said that UP Association since its inception has engaged in promoting our motherland language Hindi by organizing the successful Kavi Sammelans in the past.

He mentioned this is possible because of the close collaboration and support shown by the International Hindi Association. He highlighted many recent accomplishments, thanked the past and current committee members and president of UPA and Indian community of Chicago for promoting Indian culture.

Over 350 people attended the Sammelan for this wonderful night. Surendra Jain, owner of Ashiyana banquet was profusely thanked for his outstanding arrangements and support throughout this event. The Association’s Vice President Mrs. Taruna Gupta proposed a vote of thanks

The Uttar Pradesh Association (UPA) of Greater Chicago was established in 1991 with the objective of bringing together people interested in Uttar Pradesh by promoting Indian music, art and culture.

Their web site www.upassociation.com is dedicated to all the people interested in these objectives. It provides a platform for dissemination of the information for the people in Chicago land under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Association of Greater Chicago. Their cultural programs, Kavi Sammelans and picnics are big attractions in Chicagoland and draw participants from all over the country and India as well.

