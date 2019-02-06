Something went wrong with the connection!

Politics of Congress and BJP driven by Hindutva: Mehbooba Mufti

February 06
16:57 2019
SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said it was difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP as both parties were driven by the politics of Hindutva.

She was commenting on the decision of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh to invoke the National Security Act against three persons accused in a cow slaughter case and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh recommending the withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against 100 accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

“The Yogi government (Uttar Pradesh) withdrew cases against accused in Muzaffarnagar riots. The Madhya Pradesh government slapped PSA (NSA) against three accused of cow slaughter,” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

“From UP to MP, political lines are getting blurred and it is difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP. Hindutva drives the real politics in modern India,” she added. PTI

