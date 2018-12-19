Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Pope says Xmas not about consumerism

Pope says Xmas not about consumerism
December 19
16:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said Wednesday that Christmas cannot just be about swapping presents and indulging in a massive consumer binge, urging the faithful to remember its original purpose to mark Christ’s birth.
“The advertising machine tells us we have to exchange more and more new presents to give us a surprise. But is that the sort of celebration that God wants?” Francis asked a regular open audience in the Vatican.

“No, Christmas is about listening to the silent voice of God,” he said.
“Please, I ask you, let us not turn Christmas into a fashionable event! “It is not Christmas if we seek out the bright lights, if we load up on presents but then don’t help even one poor person,” said the Pope who is well known for his criticism of social inequality and injustices. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will PM Narendra Modi now show some humility?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.