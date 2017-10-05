Jacqueline Fernandez has oodles of style, spunk and the right attitude. The ‘Judwaa 2’ actress, who is also a star on social media, states that the one thing that keeps her going is “living in a positive bubble”.

That’s no mean feat in an unpredictable and often illusory, too, a place like the Hindi film industry.

Asked if she was aware of the stir her unfollowing Alia Bhatt created and how does she deal with it, she said, “Scrutiny and gossip are common in our line of work, you can’t resist or fight it. I’ve had my fair share of reported catfights and link-ups, too. Frankly, I don’t care because I know what is true and what’s not. Yes, I do get irked when my relationship with my co-stars gets jeopardized for no fault of mine. That’s when I pick up the phone, speak to them and rectify matters,” she said.

“It’s sexist to think that actresses have nothing better to do than fight with heroines and date co-stars. It’s so funny that the same faction speaks of feminism. However, the only thing we can do as individuals is, live in our own positive bubbles.”

