‘Poultry matter’ in Srinagar; 200 MT animal waste generated daily

JAMMU: Srinagar, the picturesque summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, generates 450 metric tonnes of garbage daily out of which 200 metric tonnes is animal and poultry waste alone with one lakh poultry slaughtered daily.

“Daily about 450 metric tonnes of garbage is being produced within Srinagar city which includes about 200 metric tonnes of animal and poultry waste alone”, a senior official of Housing and Urban Development Department said in a report of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Srinagar city is governed by Municipal Corporation which comes under Srinagar Metropolitan Region. As per provisional reports of Census India, Srinagar’s population was 12.64 lakh in 2011.

“About one lakh poultry birds are slaughtered within municipality limits producing 40,000 kgs of poultry waste from poultry outlets in the city”, the report said.

SMC has been taking several measures to deal with collection and disposal of garbage in the city, it said, adding about 300 garbage sheds across the Srinagar city have been closed and instead door-to-door collection of poultry waste from the poultry outlets was launched.

The collection of garbage generated from all hotels, restaurants across the city by special garbage collection vehicles has been put in place, it said.

SMC has deployed additional compactors, dumper placers, garbage collection light vehicles, tippers, land dozers and hoper vehicles in the city.

These initiatives have resulted in reducing the spread of waste particularly animal and poultry waste within the municipal limits, he said.

About 400 smart garbage bins with lids are being introduced besides 16,000 twin colored domestic garbage bins have already been distributed, it said.–PTI