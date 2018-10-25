Something went wrong with the connection!

Prabhu asks agencies to probe attack on YSR Congress chief Reddy at Vizag airport

October 25
17:05 2018
MUMBAI: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday condemned the “cowardly attack” on YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport and asked all agencies concerned to probe the matter thoroughly.

Reddy, the leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, received a minor injury on his shoulder when he was attacked by a man with a sharp-edged object at the airport, according to official sources.

“The unfortunate attack by an authorized employee of a licensed airport restaurant took place before the security hold area of Vizag airport, and the same will be investigated expeditiously,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a tweet.

In a tweet from his personal handle, Prabhu said he was shocked by the attack on Reddy and that the guilty would be punished. “Asked all agencies to investigate matter thoroughly, including @CISFHQrs. Asked secretary civil aviation to fix responsibility. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack, we will punish the guilty. Investigations are underway, started immediately,” the minister said. PTI

