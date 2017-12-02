Prakash Ambedkar presented with J Eswari Bai memorial award

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao today presented the `J Eswari Bai memorial award-2017′ to Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The award is given in memory of veteran leader J Eswari Bai, whose centenary was organized jointly by the state language and culture department and Eswari Bai memorial trust, an official release said.

Hailing the services of Eswari Bai, Rao said the late leader had worked for women empowerment. The state government would make efforts to set up a women’s college in her name and also to include her life in text books, he said.

Expressing thanks for choosing him for the award, Prakash Ambedkar said late Eswari Bai had worked to realize the ideals of Dr B R Ambedkar.-PTI

