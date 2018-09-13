Preeti Shenoy pens new book – ‘The Rule Breakers’

NEW DELHI: Best-selling author Preeti Shenoy has announced the launch of her new book “The Rule Breakers”. The book, which claims to explore complex themes of women’s equality, gender and inclusion among others, is expected to hit the stands on September 17.

The novel set in the 90s’ is the story of “smart and studious” Veda, who harbours big dreams but finds herself trapped in an arranged marriage and realises that her opinions, her choices in real life do not matter.

However, amidst the dark clouds of stagnation and despondency, Veda carves out what one can call the “unlikeliest of silver linings”.

“Indian women are conditioned to be rule followers. And it is a small percentage which breaks out of that mould. The book promises to be an inspirational tale for those who find it difficult to stand up for what they want in life,” Shenoy, who has previously authored best-selling books like “A Hundred Little Flames” and “It’s all in the Planets”, said.

For her upcoming book, she said she had asked people to share their “mother-in-law from hell stories” – anonymously – and added that she was shocked to discover the things people shared, even in this day and age.

“Some of the incidents which they shared found its way into the book,” she said.

Shenoy was recently featured in the book “The Famous Writers and Their Cats” in esteemed company of renowned international writers.

Published by Westland Books, “The Rule Breakers” is available on Amazon for pre-order. PTI

