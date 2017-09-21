Presence not felt

Contrary to the perception that Indians are making their presence felt in Hollywood, actor Tisca Chopra says “we have not yet begun in the West”.

The 43-year-old actor says only two Indian artistes – Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan – have managed to be consistent in Hollywood, which is not enough to assure India’s place in the international cinema.

In an interview, Tisca says India may be a huge market for filmmakers and actors in the West in terms of making money, but they are still not attracted to the content of the movies made here.

“We are far from making our place in global film market. Chinese, Korean, Iranian and Turkish films have set markets for themselves in the West.”

