President Ghani spokesman says US troop withdrawal will not affect Afghan security

KABUL: A withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan would not affect security of the war-torn country, a spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said Friday, in the first official response to the news that has left officials in Kabul reeling.

“If they withdraw from Afghanistan it will not have a security impact because in the last four and half years the Afghans have been in full control,” presidential spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri said via social media. AFP

Comments

comments