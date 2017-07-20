Please set up your API key!

President Trump hints on change in position of Paris Climate Deal

July 20
10:03 2017
Paris: The US President Donald Trump has suggested a change in the country’s position in the Paris Climate Deal recently, after he had a chat with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord,” he said at a joint news conference with Macron. “We’ll see what happens.”

While Macron respected Trump’s decision, he is going to commit to the Paris deal.

President Trump had declared on 1st June, 2017 that he would be backing out of the deal. -AFP

