President Trump must reverse the “downward spiral”: Bob Corker

According to Senator Bob Corker, the US President and its White House should soon make changes to reverse the “downward spiral” that he has stuck himself in. “The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” he said, adding “It’s got to happen.”

Known as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he gave his opinion after the news about Trump sharing confidential information with Russia spread like a wildfire.

“Obviously they’re in a downward spiral right now and they’ve got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that’s happening,” Corker stated.

Trump had met with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, last week. –News Source

Comments

comments