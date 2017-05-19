Please set up your API key!

India Post

President Trump must reverse the “downward spiral”: Bob Corker

May 19
11:28 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

According to Senator Bob Corker, the US President and its White House should soon make changes to reverse the “downward spiral” that he has stuck himself in. “The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” he said, adding “It’s got to happen.”

Known as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he gave his opinion after the news about Trump sharing confidential information with Russia spread like a wildfire.

“Obviously they’re in a downward spiral right now and they’ve got to figure out a way to come to grips with all that’s happening,” Corker stated.

Trump had met with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office, last week. –News Source

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.