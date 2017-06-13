President Trump nominates Christopher Wray as new FBI Director

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced that he will be nominating Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official, to replace James Comey as the new FBI Director.

Comey had been unexpectedly fired last month.

Trump made this declaration on Wednesday on Twitter, saying, “I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.”

The nominated candidate, Wray, has been the former chief of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division from the year of 2003 to 2005. He served during the administration of President George W. Bush, working his way through the Corporate Fraud Task Force.

Wray, on the other hand, stated that he was honored to be nominated. “I look forward to serving the American people with integrity as the leader of what I know firsthand to be an extraordinary group of men and women who have dedicated their careers to protecting this country,” he continued.

Currently, Wray is a partner of King & Spalding, a law firm, supervising its government investigations practice.

While admiring the nominee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “Wray combines a brilliant legal mind, outstanding accomplishments and a proven record of public service, including a superb performance during the incredibly intense period after 9/11.” –News Source

