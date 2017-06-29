Pressure on Captain Virat Kohli after Anil Kumble resigns: BCCI official

New Delhi: After losing the Champions Trophy to Pakistan, following a number of disagreements with the Indian Cricket team’s captain, Virat Kohli, the head coach Anil Kumble resigned from his post. However, this has led to a lot of pressure falling instantly on Kohli.

According to a BCCI official, “It has been given to understand that Kohli eventually had the veto power on the coach issue which pushed Kumble out of the team. Now that he has his way, he has to deliver as captain. Otherwise, he had it.”

Apparently, Kohli had shared his feeling of lack of trust in Kumble with the Cricket Advisory Committee. But he had agreed to continue to work with the former leg-spin ace when he was forced to do so. When the CAC members met Kumble, he told his former teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, that he didn’t have any issue with Kohli as such.

“Since, Kohli had strong reservations against him, Kumble decided to gracefully leave the scene on his own,” the official stated. “It’s clear that whosoever is close to Kohli will survive the heat and that includes assistant coach Sanjay Bangar,” he added. –News Source

