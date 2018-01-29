Prez, PM hope for early Par approval of Triple Talaq bill

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed hope for an early Parliamentary approval of the triple talaq bill, saying there should be no politics on this important issue that will help Muslim women live a life “free of fear and dignity”.

The Lok Sabha last month passed the landmark bill that makes instant “triple talaq” a criminal offence and proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife by uttering the word “talaq” thrice. But the bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha due to a deadlock over Opposition’s demand seeking its reference to a Select Committee for close scrutiny.

Modi made a fresh pitch for the early passage of the bill by “humbly requesting” political parties to pass it in the Budget session of Parliament which commenced today.

In his customary address to the media outside Parliament House building on the first day of a Parliamentary session, Modi said it was the government’s effort as well as the expectation of the people that there would be no politics on an important issue like triple talaq and that Muslim women would get their right.

“But in the last session, despite a Supreme Court ruling, we could not get the bill passed in Parliament. I hope and I humbly request all political parties of the country to get the bill passed in this session as a New Year gift of 2018 to Muslim women,” he said.

President Kovind also referred to the triple talaq bill in his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, exuding confidence it will soon become a law and that the Muslim women can live a life free of fear and dignity.

Kovind also made it clear that the Narendra Modi government will do everything to empower the minorities but not appease them.

“Muslim women’s honour was a victim of political upmanship. Now the country has the opportunity to free them from this situation.

“My government tabled a bill on Triple Talaq in Parliament and I hope it will become a law soon. After the law comes into force, the Muslim daughter and sister can live a life free of fear and dignuity,” he said.

Besides Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, union ministers, BJP President Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi were among others present in the Central Hall when Kovind delivered his speech.-PTI

