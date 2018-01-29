Price of fitness

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, rumoured to be in a relationship for the past couple of years, are known for their dedication towards healthy eating, rigorous workouts and a common passion for dance.

While Tiger has mastered several martial art forms, kickboxing and plays football, Disha is a trained gymnast, who practices yoga, cardio and weight training. Interestingly, while Disha has confessed to cheating on her strict protein and vitamin-rich diet plan once in a while, Tiger, we hear, sticks to his strict routine of no junk food at all.

A source revealed that the young actor hasn’t eaten a pizza in years. Well, given his washboard abs, one can believe that. A great body comes at a price, after all.

