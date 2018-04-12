Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Prioritise universal health coverage: WHO

Prioritise universal health coverage: WHO
April 12
12:09 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation has called on member countries in South-East Asia Region to step up efforts towards universal health coverage, stressing that healthier populations create more productive economies.

Universal health coverage (UHC) is central to improving health and well-being – a fundamental human right, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO South-East Asia regional director, said on World Health Day on April 7.

The theme of this year’s World Health Day is ‘Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere’.

UHC is a flagship program of the WHO in the region since 2014. In recent years, member states have taken several initiatives to help improve access to essential health services. However, challenges remain.

Singh said universal health coverage is imperative for a country’s well-being as healthier populations create more productive economies.

“Nearly half of the WHO South-East Asia Region’s population still lacks full coverage of essential health services. Significant inequalities persist and poorer people, and those in rural areas, have lower access than richer people, and those living in urban areas,” Singh said.

Some 65 million are pushed into extreme poverty, mainly due to paying out-of-pocket for medicines, especially for non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

Health services must be planned around the needs of the people, Singh said, highlighting that by 2020 more of the region’s population will be over 60 than under-five.

Hence, ageing population, reversing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, and early detection and timely treatment of infectious diseases, should be the focus of front-line services.

Increasing access to quality and affordable essential medicines is also fundamental. Paying out-of-pocket for medicines is the leading cause of financial hardship from healthcare spending in this region, Singh said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Prioritise universal health coverage: WHO NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation has called on member countries in South-East Asia Region to step up efforts towards universal health coverage, stressing that healthier populations create more productive...
  • Good weight at 13 may help avoid diabetes There may be a critical window for overweight kids to get to a healthy level. Those who shed their extra pounds by age 13 had the same risk of developing...
  • Quitline number on tobacco packs from Sept NEW DELHI: Come September, all tobacco products and cigarette packs will have a national toll-free number printed on them to assist users quit addiction, besides warnings, including enhanced pictorial images...
  • ‘Yoga, Catholic faith can’t go together’ KOTTAYAM, Kerala: The Syro-Malabar Church has said that yoga and Catholic faith cannot go together. A report by the doctrinal commission of the Syro-Malabar Church underlined the views expressed by...
  • Cancer-hit boy made top cop for a day HYDERABAD: It was a dream-come-true for a blood cancer affected six-year-old boy as he was made the ‘Rachakonda Commissioner of Police’ for a day by the Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat....
  • I am single and happy, says Ramdev PANAJI: Yoga guru Ramdev says one of the reasons for his successful and happy life is bachelorhood. The 52-year-old Yoga guru was addressing Goa Fest 2018, a three-day-long event which...
  • Medical colleges to have P-G courses NEW DELHI: All existing medical colleges will have to start P-G courses from academic year 2020-21, according to amendments made to the Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2000, of the Medical...
  • HP program to promote breastfeeding SHIMLA: With an aim to promote breastfeeding, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Vipin Parmar has launched Mothers Absolute Affection (MAA) program in the state. Breastfeeding helps in reducing the incidence of...
  • App to teach doctors about opioids INDIANAPOLIS: An Indiana nonprofit is creating an app to teach doctors how to help curb the state’s opioid epidemic. The Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation awarded $230,000 to the Indiana State...
  • Family wins $4.2 mn in cancer diagnosis case BILLERICA, Mass.: A jury has awarded a Massachusetts family $4.2 million in connection with the father who died after receiving a late kidney cancer diagnosis. The Lowell Sun reports the...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.