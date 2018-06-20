Pritzker promises to work with South Asian community

Himani Sanagaram

CHICAGO: The Democratic nominee for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker met with the South Asian media and community members here on June 11 to share updates about his campaign and vision to enlist their support for him.

The gubernatorial rival to Bruce Rauner, the Illinois Governor, Pritzker spoke about how his family came as immigrants to America and struggled. The event was organized by the IADO for the South Asian Community at Mysore Woodlands on Devon Avenue.

“I am a product of refugees, “Pritzker said. My family came here when they had nothing – no place,” he added. “I’ve seen failures of Governor Bruce Rauner in working with state legislature.”

“The State went years without a budget that impacted the families,” said his running mate Lieutenant Governor hopeful Juliana Stratton. “People want a governor, who can help right the wrong and who cares about stability and people,” she added.

Eulogizing the achievements of South Asian community Pritzker observed “I believe South Asian community is underrepresented and we need someone from the community representing the community.”

An early childhood leader, Pritzker, did not just blow the trumpet, but said that CPS needs to provide world class education to children and needs to prepare them for the jobs. “They need to develop skills to work on jobs. Due to low income families, most children do not have opportunities to study well. We need to fund universal preschool and begin a 0-3 years program,” JB, a national leader in early childhood education, said.

“You have to attract people. Over testing does not help anybody. Learning coding is what every child should do. Common Core is too regimented. I don’t believe in it,’ Pritzker said.

On building small businesses for women of South Asian origin, Pritzker was hopeful. A few years ago, JB spearheaded the effort to build 1871, a non-profit small business incubator that brought together educational and civic resources to support businesses and has already created more than 7,000 good paying jobs in Illinois. “Two-thirds of the jobs get created by small businesses. Small business incubator in the entire world can help,” he explained.

The billionaire investor of the Hyatt Hotel chain said that capital, technical assistance, mentorship and small business loan funds can help small businesses at the state level, including micro loan fund, technical assistance and mentorship.

Illinois was named one of the top ten technology startup hubs in the world and 1871 was named one of the leading business incubators in North America. “Current governor Bruce Rainer has cut childcare by 91 percent and higher education by 31 percent. Apart from that five universities fell below junk bond status,” JB and Stratton said.

“Rauner has cut senior care, loans for small businesses and not spoken against Trump. He did not speak against Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and does not protect the immigrant community. I believe in expanding the Trust Act for Muslims,” Pritzker said. He also approves the ban on assault rifles and bump stocks i.e. any war weapons.

“I think J. B. Pritzker is going to be the next governor. He has a fantastic campaign,” Raja Krishnamurthy, U.S. Congressman from the 8th district of Illinois said. “He has in mind positive economic agenda for low income families,” he added.

On the advertisement associating him with imprisoned disgraced former governor Rod Blagojevich who wanted to sell President Obama’s senate seat, Pritzker said that the advertisement portrays me (JB) in a different way. “Rod Blagojevich is where he belongs,” Pritzker explained.” Sometimes people don’t have positive things to say so they go low,” he added, referring to Rauner.

Later Pritzker visited shops and other businesses on Devon Avenue. Pritzker and his wife MK are proud parents of daughter Teddy and son Donny. Others in attendance at the IADO meeting were Ameya Pawar, city of Chicago Alderman (City Council member 47th Ward) and Ram Villivalam, Democratic nominee, Illinois State Senate from 8th District and IADO Board President.

Comments

comments