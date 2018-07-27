Priyanka Chopra no more part of ‘Bharat’: Ali Abbas Zafar

MUMBAI: Director Ali Abbas Zafar has said that Priyanka Chopra has left his next project “Bharat”, starring Salman Khan, due to a “very special” reason. The 38-year-old director did not elaborate much on the “reason” but hinted that it has to do something with her romance with American singer Nick Jonas.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of ‘Bharat’ and the reason is special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her…,” Zafar tweeted. “Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life,” he added.

The film recently went on floors with Salman and actor Disha Patani starting to shoot for it. Zafar had shared recently a sneak peek from the film that showed Salman entering a “ring of fire” on a bike in a circus.

The film, which will be shot in Abu Dhabi, Spain and India, will feature the superstar sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. “Bharat” is an adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri. Priyanka has another Bollywood project in her kitty, “The Sky Is Pink” with Farhan Akhtar. PTI

