Priyanka formally enters politics as Cong general secretary for UP East

January 23
17:25 2019
NEW DELHI: Ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday with the Congress appointing her general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East in a move reflecting the party’s intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.

She will take over her new assignment in the politically crucial state — a Congress bastion till the mid 1980s — from the first week of February, a statement from the party said.

The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke which will boost the morale of party workers in a state where Congress influence has been waning over the years and where the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced a tie-up.

Priyanka Gandhi, who turned 47 on January 12, will assist her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the Hindi heartland state, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the largest of any state in the country.

There had been speculation over her entry into active politics and the party and her mother Sonia Gandhi had said that she would take the plunge when she decides so.

“Congress president has also appointed Smt Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She will be taking charge with effect from first week of February 2019,” a statement from Ashok Gehlot said.

Rahul Gandhi also appointed senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh West.

Priyanka Gandhi and Scindia replace Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has been appointed AICC general secretary for Haryana, where the party is divided into factions.

The Congress chief appointed K C Venugopal as general secretary Organisation. He replaces Ashok Gehlot, who has since become chief minister of Rajasthan.

Venugopal will continue to be AICC general secretary for Karnataka, where the party is in power with the Janata Dal Secular.

“The party appreciates the contribution of Ashok Gehlot as AICC general secretary (Organisation),” a note from the party chief said.

Priyanka Gandhi was earlier actively involved in key decision making in the party along with her mother and brother, including the selection of new chief ministers for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh recently.

She was also instrumental in initiating the entry of Manpreet Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Punjab Congress.

The mother of two is married to Robert Vadra, who is embroiled in a land row in Haryana and Rajasthan and is facing probes by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congratulations P… always by your side in every phase of your life. Give it your best, Vadra said in a Facebook post.

Her joining active politics by assuming an important role in the party heralds the entry of another Gandhi scion.

Party workers speculated that she may contest Rae Bareli seat, which is currently represented by her mother Sonia Gandhi.PTI

