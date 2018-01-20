Proud friend

Iulia Vantur is better known in India as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend, but she says it does not affect her individuality, rather she considers it as an honor.

At the launch of her new single “Harjai”, Iulia said she takes pride in being “Salman’s friend.” “When I came to India, I had no plans to work. It just happened. It began with the song O Teri with Himesh Reshammiya. It was a beautiful experience. Then things started happening. I don’t know how far this will go.”

At the event, Iulia was also asked when can people expect her to share screen space with Salman for a song. “When he decides to sing, then maybe. But he already does that no? There’s nothing that he can’t do, actually,” she said.

Comments

comments