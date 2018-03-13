Punjab CM, UK envoy discuss illegal immigration

MOHALI: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith have stressed on the need to crack down on rogue travel agents who were instrumental in facilitating illegal immigration, generally leading to immense problems for innocent people, an official spokesman said.

Industrial modernization was also on the agenda for the talks held here. They discussed about focusing on the use of robotics and artificial intelligence as a tool to boost the development of industries in the state, he said.

The meeting focused on promotion of clean energy in the development of cold chain facilities, as well as through replacement of petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles, the spokesman said.

They also agreed on further cooperation in the areas of agriculture and food processing, he said.

The chief minister expressed concern over the plight of the farming community in the state and sought investment support from the UK for creating more avenues for farmers.-PTI

