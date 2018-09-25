Punjab to launch program to curb oral cancer

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government will soon launch a special program to curb oral cancer in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra has said.

“If oral cancer is diagnosed in its earliest stages, treatment is generally very effective,” he said on the occasion of Annual Reorientation Session- 2018 held for dental medical officers here. He said early diagnosis of oral cancer patients would decrease mortality rate and help in providing correct treatment.

The minister said the Annual Orientation Session is a right platform to chalk out a roadmap to curb the oral diseases. Giving information regarding recruitment of medical officers, the minister said about 306 medical officers will join the health department within 15 days while 92 rural medical officers will also join the department. PTI

