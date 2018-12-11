Punjab to resume Jalandhar-IGI airport bus

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Transport department has decided to resume its luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the IGI Airport in the national capital Delhi by securing a national tourist permit.

It has been decided to run bus service – PUNBUS – with the national tourist permit, state transport minister Aruna Chaudhary said here.

The move came after the Delhi government impounded Punjab’s several buses last month on the ground that the buses had state carriage permits which allows them to bring passengers only until the Inter State Bus Terminal.

A lot of passengers from Jalandhar, especially non-resident Indians, prefer bus services to reach the IGI Airport in Delhi. PTI

