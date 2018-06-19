Fresh off the success of Raazi, Vicky Kaushal’s latest offering hits Netflix’s original. Part of one of the four shorts that make up Lust Stories, Kaushal has slipped into the role of a newly-wed for Karan Johar’s film.

The “quirky comedy,” Vicky says, “sheds light on the sexual dissatisfaction that a newly-wed middleclass couple faces. Karan has an impeccable comic timing, and an astute understanding of relationships. Without making any statement, he addresses a multitude of themes.”

Interestingly, unlike a Johar venture, where scripts play the guiding light, the actor reveals that they enjoyed sufficient leeway while working on this film. “The scenes were given to me on set. It was not the way Karan usually works, because he always likes to be prepared. But, he gave us a free hand this time. We have improvised a lot.”

