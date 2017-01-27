The last time Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar came together on screen (for ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’), everyone thought they were an unlikely pair. But they pleasantly surprised everyone with their fresh chemistry on screen, and their performances were lapped up by the audience.

Now, two years since their first outing, Ayushmann and Bhumi will come together again for another quirky love story. Of course, having lost oodles of weight, the leading lady is a far cry from her appearance in her first film. This one, titled Shubh Mangal Savdhan, directed by RS Prasanna, will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.

Aanand says, “It is a funny and layered story. These are the kind of stories I’ve identified with, right from the time I made ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. It is a simple narrative with an interesting bend and the reason I cast Ayushmann and Bhumi is that they fit the bill perfectly. They are the sort of actors I could be friends with even if they didn’t belong to the fraternity. They are simple and humble.”