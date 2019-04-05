Something went wrong with the connection!

Quota for women in council of ministers among Mahila Morcha’s suggestions for BJP poll manifesto

April 05
16:17 2019
NEW DELHI: At least 15 per cent reservation for women in council of ministers and 33 per cent in commissions working for the protection of constitutional rights, besides tax rebates to boost female employment are among the suggestions that the BJP’s women’s wing has made for the party’s Lok Sabha election manifesto.

It has also suggested the BJP should promise that it will try to build consensus among political parties to make it compulsory to fill 33 per cent organisational posts with women.

The BJP will release its manifesto in a few days and is likely to make a slew of promises for women.

The party’s Mahila Morcha has also asked it to reiterate commitment for the passage of woman reservation bill in Parliament and state legislatures.

BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vijaya Rahatkar said these suggestions have been drawn from interactions with women from various walks of life, including professionals, those working in organised and unorganised sector, those living in urban and rural regions, those with special needs, crime survivors, entrepreneurs, those in prison, widows, single women and also beggars.

The BJP had launched a programme, “Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath”, aimed at eliciting views of citizens in various parts of the country to prepare its manifesto for the general elections.

One of its suggestions is family planning among all the families irrespective of religion. Another suggestion offered by the party’s woman wing is that the BJP promises to amend the constitution to ensure that at least 15 per cent posts in council of ministers at the Centre and states be reserved for women.

For woman-led businesses, limit for exemption from payment of GST should be Rs 50 lakh, it has suggested and added more tax incentives be given to industries where women comprise 50 per cent of the total workforce.

Income tax exemption limit for women should be enhanced to Rs 7 lakh per year. Also, a BJP government should give Rs 1 lakh to widows of farmers who commit suicide due to agriculture crisis, it has suggested.

The BJP’s women’s wing has also proposed that all personal laws be repealed to give women fair share in inheriting property, custody of children, divorce settlement and remarriage.

There should be reservation for war widows in government jobs if they are eligible, the BJP Mahila Morcha added. PTI

