Raas Ramzat attracts hundreds of devotees

BARTLETT: ‘Raas Garba Ramzat’ organized by Shree Jalaram Mandir at Bartlett Park District Sports Complex in Hoffman Estate on October 6 turned out to be a great success. Well known artists Damyanti Bardai, singers Bhikhudan Gadhvi and Mukesh Solanki accompanied by Rocking Band made it an event to remember.

Many in the audience, especially ladies of all ages wore very colorful and stunning traditional dresses for this special occasion with appropriately matching ornaments and hairstyles. The event drew a full house.

The starting was with prayer followed by famous and catchy Garba song ‘Gori Radha Ne Kalo Kan”.

Damayantiben sung the most in demand duets including ‘Dada ho Dikari’. Bhikhudan Ghadavi performed on upbeat famous Gujarati song ‘Ho rang rasiya Kya Rami Avya Raas’ and Mukesh Solanki took the performance to the next level with various remixes including ‘Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje’.

High energetic performance by participants with swirling dance around Maa Shakti was a great thing to watch. The Aarti break and what followed was the festive music of Dandiya-Raas with the enthusiastic participants which lasted beyond midnight.

Deserving participants were recognized while prizes were offered for the Best Costumes & Best Performances. These prizes were categorized in Kids under 10, Youth 11-25 and age group over 25.

Winners were honored with Gift Cards, generously donated by Delicious Restaurant in Naperville, Thumka Restaurant in Hoffman Estates, Palakhi Boutique in Schaumburg, and Caliber Coffee/Panera Bread in Barrington. The Judges were veteran Vanlila Amin, Nancy Barot and Falguni Rana.

Free Raffle prices were also distributed. Five winners were awarded valuable household items. Raffle prices were sponsored by Silk USA Boutique in Schaumburg. Delicious food was available from Honest and Sai Saffron.

“The Board of Trustees, Executive Committee Members and volunteers made amazing efforts and efficient planning including towards the security, safety of each participant and parking arrangement” pointed out Yogesh Thakkar an office bearer of the Mandir. Vote of thanks was expressed by Board Members to all participants, sponsors, donors, caterers and officials of Bartlett Park District.

The Grand Sponsors were Verandah Retirement Community (Dr. Anuja Gupta). Co-Sponsors were Care for Soul, Inc. (Asian Home Care Services)

Trustees of the Mandir are Chirayu Parikh, Chandulal Thakkar, Yogesh Thakkar, Jayshree Thakkar, Hasmukh Thakkar, Rajesh K. Thakkar, Bhupendra Thakkar, Ashwin Thakkar, Rajendra J. Thakkar, Dhaval Thakkar and Madhusudan Thakkar.

Upcoming events are Daiyro and Bhajan Sandhya [Shree JalaramJayanti] on Friday, October 27. For Diwali there will be Kalash Puja, Dhaja Puja, Maha Puja and Annakut [Shree Jalaram Jayanti on Saturday, October 28, from 9 am to Noon.)

Regular activities at the Temple include Bhajans on every Thursday & first and third Sundays, Sundarkand path every Saturday, Abhishek on Mondays and on Ekadashi. Other activities include Samuh Satyanarayan Katha, Jalaram Jayanti, Katha/Satsang by Spiritual leaders from India, Ram Navami, Janmashtami, Navratri, Holi, Diwali, Tulsi Vivah and many other religious festivals as per the Hindu calendar.

The Temple arranges annual health fair, free flu shots, blood donation camp and weekly health clinics besides Yoga and cultural music/dance classes.

Suresh Bodiwala

Comments

comments