Rafael Nadal wins his 10th French Open title

Rafael Nadal won the French Open title for the 10th time, becoming the first ever tennis player to set this record, by defeating Stan Wawrinka. With a score of 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in the final match Nadal crushed the 2015 champions’ dream of winning the title.

Overwhelmed with such a good form from the beginning of the championships till the end, he had dropped a total of only 35 games in the whole tournament. Along with a historic win, he also gained a total of 15 Grand Slam trophies, moving Pete Sampras at the second position.

“I play my best at all events, but the feeling here is impossible to describe. It’s impossible to compare it to another place,” the 31 year old said. “The nerves, the adrenaline, I feel on the court are impossible to compare to another feeling. This is the most important event in my career.” –News Source

