Rafal Majka wins the second stage of Tour of California

San Jose: Polish cyclist Rafal Majka won the second stage of the Tour of California cycling race on 15 May, 2017. Along with George Bennett, Lachlan Morton and Ian Boswell, Majka decided to attack during the stage 2 of the race.

The 90 mile trip south to San Jose had a hilly profile; however Majka and Bennett managed to push back the other two riders during the finishing stretch of the race. It was Majka, who not only defeated the others in the race, but also grabbed the overall lead from the stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel.

“It was a really tough stage. In the end, we tried the best and we won,” the winner said. “We put some time in the other riders, (Samuel) Sanchez and (Andrew) Talansky, but it’s not so easy with the time trial. But yeah, it’s a hard stage when it’s uphill and we won.” he continued. -AP

