Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Rafale will be game-changer for subcontinent: Air chief

Rafale will be game-changer for subcontinent: Air chief
October 03
16:24 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging row over the Rafale fighter jet, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa Wednesday said the deal was a “good package” and the aircraft will be a “game-changer” for the subcontinent. Dassault Aviation selected the offset partner and the government and Indian Air Force had no role in it, he told reporters.
“Rafale is a good aircraft. It will be game-changer when it comes to the subcontinent,” he said at a press conference. “We have got a good package, got a lot of advantages in Rafale deal,” the air chief said. The opposition led by the Congress has been accusing the government of benefitting Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense Ltd from the Rafale deal. The BJP has dismissed all the allegations as false.
The Rafale controversy took a new turn last month after Francois Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deals was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication Mediapart that France was given “no choice” on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault.
The Indian government proposed the name of Reliance as offset partner for the French aerospace giant, he said. Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

FOg Diwali Mela

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Yameen allow the new Maldives govt to function?

  • Yes (67%, 2 Votes)
  • No (33%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 3

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.