Rahat concert rich tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali

CHICAGO: Live Bollywood Shows presented a musical extravaganza to pay tribute to the legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 20th anniversary by non-other than the maestro Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who performed in front of a packed house at the Sears Centre Arena on Friday, April 28.

He was at his best performing on various different genres of songs from Qawwali, Sufi, classical and Bollywood including his hit numbers. The musicians accompanying Rahat Fateh Ali Khan were exceptional masters playing different instruments tabla, saxophone, and percussion. Ustad and his team performed for over 3.5 hours

“We thank you Chicago for so much love and making his a very successful show,” said Monty Syed, who was the promoter, after a very successful evening. He thanked and congratulated his friends, brothers and volunteers who work hard to make it happen. This success is because of all your hard work – we will look forward for many of such amazing shows in future”.

He expressed his appreciation towards all the supporters, Krishna Fashion House, Studio Elite, Tandoori Restaurant Villa Park, Dr. Huma T. Mulk, and Shalimar Banquets, Kaleem Mrs. Shafqat – DCA, Jasbir Suga – Suga Builders, Raaz Couture, AV Masti, 3i-International Indian Icon, Masti Grill, Pak Manzil, Ali Zee, Trayix, MK, Radio Pani Poori, iRadha and all grocery stores that helped throughout the process.

“At the end of the concert, I was not tired but in fact very refreshed. Listening to his music and singing is like reaching Nirvana. Even after few days of the concert, we were humming and singing his songs. Could not get away from that captivating show,” said Neeti Gupta who has been working day and night to make this show successful.

Another fan Sobia Hameed said, “All the performers were very gifted and talented musicians who masterfully brought out the voices and souls of their instruments. With their music, they transformed daily life into an extraordinary experience. I felt engaged, invigorated, and alive, excited and at the same time very calm.”

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be performing in San Francisco on May 12 and New York on May 14.

