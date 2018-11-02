Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Rahul alleges Dassault Aviation paid kickbacks to Ambani’s firm

November 02
16:47 2018
NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday alleged that Dassault Aviation paid Rs 284 crore to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense as the “first installment of kickbacks” and claimed Prime Minster Narendra Modi was having “sleepless nights” fearing action if a probe was conducted into the Rafale deal.
He also alleged that CBI chief Alok Verma was removed as he wanted to investigate the deal.

There was no immediate reaction from the government and Ambani on the fresh charges made by Gandhi. However, they have previously rejected all allegations made over the Rafale deal. Gandhi gave no evidence or document to substantiate his allegations.
Dassault Aviation CEO ric Trappier has said the reason Ambani’s firm was given the offset contract and not state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was that it had land for the project, he said, alleging the land was purchased by Ambani’s company with the money that Dassault gave.

“Dassault gave Rs 284 crore to a loss-making company with a valuation of Rs 8.3 lakh. This is the first installment of kickbacks that has been given to Anil Ambani,” he said.
“Rafale is an open and shut case and there is only one man who has done corruption,” he said. PTI

This may take a second or two.