Rahul cites media report on ‘kickbacks’ to def ministry officials, asks PM to act

Rahul cites media report on ‘kickbacks’ to def ministry officials, asks PM to act
May 31
12:22 2018
NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “immediate action” against corrupt officials, citing a media report alleging that Ukraine is probing kickbacks worth crores paid to India’s Defense Ministry officials for an aircraft spares deal.

Tagging the report by a newspaper, Gandhi tweeted, “Ministry Of Defense, India (MODI) officials, accused of making millions of $’s in kickbacks via Dubai by Ukrainian Govt. in AN32 deal.”

“Modi ji, as our self proclaimed chokidar, I urge you to take immediate action against your corrupt MODI officials,” he said on Twitter, using the hashtag ‘BJPDefenceScam’.

Ukraine is investigating alleged kickbacks to the tune of USD 2.6 million (Rs 17.55 crore) in India’s purchase of spares for military transport aircraft An-32 in which its Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects the involvement of Indian Defense Ministry officials, the report alleged. PTI

