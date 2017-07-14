Rahul Dravid to get compensation for losing IPL

New Delhi: Rahul Dravid has been added in the coaching staff of the Indian cricket team for overseas Test tours and seems to be the most logical decision. However, it has put out the question if he is being compensated for losing his position as a mentor for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

BCCI has provided him with a contract to coach the India ‘A’ and Under-19 sides for two years. Apparently, the board’s legal department has been working on a clause to make way for Dravid’s new role.

“The clause is ‘he’ll be called whenever he is needed’. It doesn’t mean he will have to travel on every overseas tour. The board is currently zeroing down on the amount he needs to be paid on top of the existing contract. But one thing is certain that no fresh contract will be made for his role with Team India. It is kind of a part of the compensation,” a BCCI official informed.

“Dravid will obviously not travel with the team to Sri Lanka as he has to be with the ‘A’ side in South Africa and Zaheer Khan and Ravi Shastri will take charge during the upcoming tour. So, all these points need to be kept in mind while formulating Dravid’s contract,” he added.

According to a source, the former Indian captain has always liked to work with the young and aspiring cricketers and doesn’t prefer to stay away from his family for a long period. –News Source

