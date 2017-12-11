Please set up your API key!

India Post

Rahul Gandhi elected as Congress president

Rahul Gandhi elected as Congress president
December 11
11:29 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi has been elected unopposed as Congress president, party’s central election authority head Mullappally Ramachandran announced here today.

Rahul Gandhi will collect the certificate formally declaring his ascension to the post on December 16, he told reporters here.

The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family was the lone candidate in the fray.

Rahul Gandhi succeeds his mother Sonia Gandhi, who remained in the post for 19 years.

The CEA received a total of 89 nomination papers proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name for the top post. All the nomination papers were found to be valid, Ramachandran said.

“Since the withdrawal of date/time is over and as there is only one candidate (Rahul), as per Article XVII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Rahul Gandhi elected as president of the Indian National Congress,” Ramachandran said.

Rahul Gandhi became the vice-president of the party in January 2013.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Prasad raps Pakistan for sermon on elections NEW DELHI: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today condemned the “unwarranted” statement by Pakistan on Gujarat elections, and seemed to suggest that it was aimed at bailing out Congress party....
  • Rahul Gandhi elected as Congress president NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi has been elected unopposed as Congress president, party’s central election authority head Mullappally Ramachandran announced here today. Rahul Gandhi will collect the certificate formally declaring his...
  • Trump’s accusers ‘should be heard’: Haley WASHINGTON: Women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct “should be heard,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said, in an apparent divergence from the White...
  • French journo arrested for violating visa, passport norms in JK SRINAGAR: A freelance French journalist was arrested for allegedly filming pellet victims and some politicians in Kashmir by violating visa and passport norms, a senior police official said today. Comiti...
  • ‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’ Lalji Singh dies VARANASI/LUCKNOW, UP: Eminent scientist and ‘Father of DNA finger printing in India’, Lalji Singh, has passed away following a massive heart attack while he was on his way to Delhi....
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.