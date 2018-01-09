Please set up your API key!

India Post

Rahul Gandhi meets Bahrain Crown Prince
January 09
09:19 2018
MANAMA: Rahul Gandhi met with Crown Prince of Bahrain Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa here and discussed a variety of bilateral issues of interest during his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress chief.
Gandhi, who is here as a state guest of Bahrain, is also expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa.
“Had a good meeting with Crown Prince of Bahrain, HRH Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. We discussed a variety of issues of interest to India and Bahrain,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress president also met with foreign minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Gulf Daily News reported.
“Thank you, Your Excellency, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, honorable Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain for being a gracious host at lunch,” Gandhi tweeted after the luncheon meeting.-PTI

