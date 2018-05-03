Rahul hits back at Modi for personal attacks on him

AURAD, Karnataka: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “personal attacks” on him, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said it does not behove a person who holds the high office.

Addressing a rally here in poll-bound Karnataka, Gandhi said Modi was not answering the issues raised by him such as the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal and fugitive diamantine Nirav Modi, and only launching a personal attack on him.

“Whenever Modi is afraid….I would tell about Modi’s character….he launches a personal attack on a person. He will talk ill of a person. Will talk wrong of a person. That is the difference between me and him,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi, who came under a scathing attack from Modi at his rallies in Karnataka, said, “Let him speak anything about me, whether it is wrong or right, it will not make any difference.

“He is the PM of India and I will not launch a personal attack against him. I am from India and he is the PM of India and I will never launch a personal attack on him,” the Congress president said, as the two leaders stepped up their campaign for the May 12 Assembly polls.

Gandhi also slammed Modi over the BJP giving tickets to controversial mining barons Reddy brothers in the elections.

“In film Sholay, there was Gabbar Singh. You brought Gabbar Singh Tax (an allusion to GST) but this time you have gone even further. You have fielded the entire gang of Gabbar Singh.

“There is Gabbar, Sambha, Kalia, and all of them…. Reddy brothers gang, which was in jail….You are trying to get them inducted into Assembly, and you tell to the country that you are fighting against corruption,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said Modi can criticize him as much as he wants, but the PM should answer his questions.

“Are you not trying to induct the Reddy brothers into the Assembly? Yes or no. Nirav Modi ran off with Rs 30,000 crore. What have you done on that front? Why was your mouth shut?

“In Rafale (deal), you snatched contract from (public sector) HAL. The Aircraft which was to cost Rs 700 crore, you bought for Rs 1500 crore. You snatched jobs from youths and while doing this you gave the contract to your friend. You don’t talk about this too,” he said.

Gandhi said the election in Karnataka was not about Narendra Modi or himself but it was about the future of the people of the state. PTI

