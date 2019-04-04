Something went wrong with the connection!

Rahul most courageous man I know, Wayanad take care of him: Priyanka

April 04
16:43 2019
NEW DELHI: Asserting that her brother Rahul Gandhi is the “most courageous” man she knows, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the people of Wayanad to “take care” of him.
Her appeal to the people of Wayanad came after AICC president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from the parliamentary constituency in Kerala.
“My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won’t let you down,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the nomination papers before the District Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters in Kalpetta. PTI

