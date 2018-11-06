Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Railways scraps flexi-fare in some trains

Railways scraps flexi-fare in some trains
November 06
11:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a relief for passengers, the railways has scrapped flexi-fare in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year, while the scheme will be discontinued in 32 other trains during lean periods when occupancy dips to 50-75 per cent.
The step comes in the wake of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in July that had flagged the dipping occupancy level since the scheme was introduced in September 2016 and had recommended rationalization of flexi-fare.
Sources in the railways also said that while the national transporter will incur losses of around Rs 103 crore due the changes brought into the scheme, it hopes to recover not just the losses but also generate additional revenue by increasing occupancy through the reduced fares.
The sources said that a 15-per cent jump in occupancy of the 15 trains in which flexi-fare is being scrapped will compensate for an estimated loss of around Rs 22.41 crore because of the changes.

An increase of 30 per cent occupancy in the 32 trains where the scheme is being discontinued during lean periods (February, March and August) will lead to recovery of losses of an estimated Rs 40 crore, the sources said. Any further increase in occupancy will lead to additional revenue, they said.
The railways has also reduced flexi-fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare in 101 trains, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said. Doing this will lead to a loss of Rs 40 crore for the national transporter, the sources said.
“The plan is that rationalizing fares would lead to increase in occupancy which in turn would ultimately lead to increase in revenue,” a source said.
Some trains in which the scheme will be discontinued because of low occupancy include Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi, Chennai-Madurai Duronto, Guwahati-Dibrugarh Shatabdi, New Delhi-Bhatinda Shatabdi.

The trains in which flexi-fares will not be applicable during lean periods include Amritsar Shatabdi, Indore Duronto, Jaipur Duronto, Mumbai Duronto, Bilaspur Rajdhani, Kathgodam-Anandvihar Shatabdi, and Ranchi Rajdhani among others.
On September 9, 2016, the railways had introduced flexi-fare for premier trains: 44 Rajdhani, 52 Duronto and 46 Shatabdi.
Under this, the base fare increases by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold, subject to a prescribed limit. There was no change in the existing fare for first AC and economy class.

“As a gift to passengers this festive season, Railways has decided to reduce Flexi Fares from 1.5 to 1.4 times the base ticket fare, and to completely remove Flexi Fares from trains with less than 50 per cent occupancy,” the minister tweeted.
“Win-Win Situation: The reduction of Flexi Fares is going to benefit both the passengers that can now avail tickets at cheaper rates, as well the Railways that will see a surge in demand and occupancy,” he said.

The railways will, however, continue to apply flexi-fare in 101 trains in which the average monthly occupancy through the year is more than 75 per cent, the source said.
The railways will also offer graded discount in fares for all classes of current fexi-fare trains with occupancy less than 60 per cent, four days prior to scheduled departure from originating stations.
For up to 70 per cent occupancy, the discount will be 20 per cent on last fare, from 70-80 per cent occupancy, the discount will be 10 per cent on last fare, the source said.
On an average, sale of 10 per cent of vacant berths will yield around Rs 55 crore for railways, the source said.
The changes will be implemented from advance reservation period on an experimental basis for six months to be further extended after assessing the outcome, the source said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India have Invited Trump for R-day?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Journey of a bad girl It’s 1971, and a smoke-filled set overflows with hippies tapping tabla drums, eyes glazed over and glued to Zeenat Aman, who bursts into a groovy rendition of a Hare Krishna...
  • Richa doesn’t like term ‘female-oriented’ Richa Chadda despises the term “female-oriented” films but the actor says the phrase will continue to be relatively novel till such movies become a norm. The 31-year-old actor said that...
  • IIT researchers rejuvenating Delhi’s lake NEW DELHI: IIT students have taken up the rejuvenation and maintenance of the lake at Delhi’s old fort with a plan to minimize seepage of the water by lining the...
  • Country’s first engineless train unveiled CHENNAI: The Rs 100 crore country’s first engine-less train “Train 18”, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) here and regarded as a successor to the prestigious Shatabdi Express, was...
  • Ooty, Tamil Nadu Lofty mountains, dense forest & miles & miles of tea gardens Ooty, also known as Ootacamund, is the Queen of hill stations and the capital of Nilgiris district. It is...
  • Bike rally to promote tourism in Chenab Valley BHADARWAH, J-K: In all 48 bike enthusiasts from different parts of the country embarked on a motorcycle rally, organised by authorities here as part of their effort to promote tourism...
  • Idyllic Odisha island ready to host tourists KENDRAPARA, Odisha: Nature lovers have a reason to rejoice as the Odisha government has prepped up the idyllic Habelikhati Island at Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) for eco-tourism. Three well-furnished guest...
  • Railways scraps flexi-fare in some trains NEW DELHI: In a relief for passengers, the railways has scrapped flexi-fare in 15 premium trains in which the occupancy is less than 50 per cent throughout the year, while...
  • Marine tourism urged in Maharashtra coast NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has urged the Tourism Ministry and the Maharashtra government to consider a proposal for the development of scuba diving and aquarium in...
  • Food Park planned around Rohtang tunnel SHIMLA: Food Park and parking facilities will be developed on both the sides of the Rohtang tunnel in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district to facilitate the tourists as well...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.