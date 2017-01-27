Raja stands up for Women’s Rights at Chicago march

CHICAGO: Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi addressed a crowd of at least 150,000 people at the Chicago Women’s March, urging women and all Americans to stand up and fight for their rights.

The January 21 rally started at 10 a.m. in Grant Park in Chicago. It had a good number of eminent politician speakers including Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, Aldermen Pat Dowell, Susan Garza and Michele Smith. Raja was one of the speakers. Congressman Krishnamoorthi represents the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs.

In a statement, Raja Krishnamoorthi said that “The march was about people from every walk of life coming together to declare their support for the rights of women and all Americans. Women’s rights are human rights. A loud chorus of voices including mine will speak up for the rights of women and all Americans to make a better life in this country. I’m proud to be here today and to continue this fight in Congress,” he said

Attendance was three times what was expected and was possibly among the largest outside the marquee Women’s March on Washington event.Event organizers estimated that 250,000 attended the rally.”We want people who connect, protect but activate. This is the key word in our motto,” said event co-chair Ann Scholhamer.

