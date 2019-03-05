Rajasthan to have favorable environment for industrial investment

JAIPUR: A new and favourable environment of industrial investment will be created in Rajasthan, state Industries Minister Parasadi Lal Meena has said.

The government is working to bring a new law for promotion of industrial investment in the state, Meena said in the first meeting of the industrial and trade advisory committee here on March 1.

The minister said, soon after its formation, the government has taken steps in the directions to bring new industrial policy, new export council, and develop a grievance redressal mechanism for industrial dispute at the state and district level.

He said it is th government endeavor to develop more small and large industries to create a conducive environment for industrial investment.

Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Aggarwal said that preparations are being made to finalize the industrial policy after taking suggestions from the representatives of industrial associations.

Senior official of Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce, K. L. Jain, CII Chairman Anil Mishra, and Textile Association Secretary Ashok Jain were also present. PTI

